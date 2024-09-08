Boo This Man! Browns fans turn on Deshaun Watson before halftime in QB’s return
The Cleveland Browns front office drafted Baker Mayfield in the first round a few years ago. Mayfield gave his heart to the city and its' team, winning games, pushing them into the postseason and topping the Ben Roethlisberger-led Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.
Still, the Browns are going to be the Browns.
Cleveland opted to throw Mayfield to the curb when they found the chance to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mind you, Watson was facing dozens of sexual assault allegations when Cleveland made the decision to turn their back on Mayfield.
Ultimately, the Browns would make a very questionable trade for the controversial quarterback. They sent a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Houston traded Watson and a 2024 sixth-round selection. Cleveland also signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract after the trade.
Keep in mind that Watson was never charged with any crime due to a lack of evidence. Still, the accusations alone have left quite the stain on his reputation, leading to boos raining down on him whenever he took the field.
Now it's his performance on the field that is getting him booed, not just the heinous crimes he was accused of.
Browns fans rain down boos on Deshaun Watson and company after horrible first half vs Cowboys
It took the Browns fans less than a half of football before they turned their backs on Watson and the rest of the Cleveland offense in 2024.
Before the game, the Browns were three-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys. When the teams made the walk to the locker room at the half, Cleveland was losing 20-3 with 54 yards of total offense.
Watson is the focal point of the boos, as he has been ever since the initial accusations emerged. Cleveland's "franchise quarterback" is 7 for 15 for 36 yards and an interception in the first half.
Myles Garrett and the defense are doing their best, but Watson is just giving Cleveland no chance to compete.
Before the game, Watson's struggles while in Cleveland have been attributed to his health issues. He hasn't been able to stay healthy. But now he's healthy and the excuses are running out.
Cleveland mortgaged their future and gave Watson six figures of guaranteed money. He still has some time left on his contract, but given the state of the Browns and the state of the Texans, this is shaping up to be one of the most lopsided trades in recent NFL history.