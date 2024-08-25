Browns handling of Deshaun Watson should give QB shortest leash possible
By Kinnu Singh
After years of toiling away with subpar quarterbacks, the Cleveland Browns took a huge gamble on quarterback Deshaun Watson. So far, it hasn't paid off.
In 2022, Cleveland sent three first-round picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for Watson, who was signed to an unprecedented fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. In Cleveland, Watson never looked like the quarterback who earned three Pro Bowl nods in consecutive seasons with the Texans.
As expected, Watson missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season due to his suspension. After making his debut in Week 13, Watson embarked on the worst six-game stretch of his career. At the time, Watson's struggles were dismissed as rust, but he showed no signs of improvement in 2023. Watson eventually flashed glimpses of his brilliance when he led a comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, but that positive momentum was cut short after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
Watson underwent surgery in November to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder, and injury-related setbacks have continued to plague him ever since.
Browns should be open to moving on from Deshaun Watson
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to start backup quarterback Jameis Winston for the team's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The decision was made after Watson was limited with "general arm soreness" in training camp.
Watson won't have an opportunity to play until the Browns open the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. This is the second time Watson has missed roughly a year of football since arriving in Cleveland, and it hasn't gone well for him so far.
If Watson struggles early in the season, it may be time for the team to consider starting Winston as the full-time starter instead. The 30-year-old could provide the Browns with the reliable and consistent presence they desperately need at the helm.
The Browns are expected to implement a revamped offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and talent rarely translates to success if the offense isn't on the same page. With the amount of time Watson has missed, it will be difficult for him to feel comfortable in the new system and develop chemistry with his teammates, particularly with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason.
Winston isn't necessarily an exciting quarterback, but the Browns don't necessarily need an exciting offense when they have one of the best defenses in the league. The Browns enjoyed a magical run to the playoffs in 2023, and they did it without Watson. Cleveland started five different quarterbacks for at least one game, and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco earned the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for leading the team to the postseason.
The Browns are hoping Watson can recapture the talent that once made him one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL, but he may no longer be the same player. Entering the third year of his deal, Watson has posted an 8-4 record in just 12 starts with the Browns. He's completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
The fully guaranteed contract has made it difficult for the Browns to move on from Watson, but another poor campaign could mark the end of the quarterback's time in Cleveland.