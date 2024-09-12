Browns find ideal replacement for Deshaun Watson in latest mock draft
The Cleveland Browns have a nightmare scenario in their hands right now.
A few years ago, the Browns traded away years of draft capital to acquire QB Deshaun Watson from the Texans. Watson was openly being investigated for dozens of sexual assault and misconduct accusations that had been made against him. The Browns traded for him anyway. They also inked him to a massive contract extension that would pay him over $200 million in total.
But now the Browns may have a way out of that contract. Another woman has come forward and accused Watson of sexual assault. If the league comes down hard on him, suspending him for violating league policy again, the Browns could cut him and save themselves the money and the headache of having Watson in Cleveland.
But they would quickly need to find his replacement.
Latest Mock Draft predicts Browns find Deshaun Watson replacement in round 1
A recent mock draft has the Browns finding Watson's replacement soon after the season ends.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently put together quite an intriguing mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the 16th pick in the first round, Trapasso mocks the Browns to select LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
"The Browns go with the live-arm and the pocket poise of Nussmeier to steady the ship in Cleveland," Trapasso wrote on the pick.
Nussmeier is a good prospect but having him go in the first round is a bit of a stretch, especially given the talent that the Browns had to choose from in this scenario.
The LSU signal caller has looked good in two games this year, despite a loss to USC in the opener. He's thrown for 300 or more yards in both games while having a TD-to-interception ratio of 8 to 1. He doesn't provide much of a threat with the legs, but the level of accuracy that he has with his arm makes him an intriguing prospect anyway.
The Browns need to move on from Watson whenever possible. Even if he isn't suspended by the league, they will waste Myles Garrett's prime years if they continue to trot Watson out at QB.
Also, to note: I wouldn't put much merit into this mock draft. This mock draft includes five quarterbacks being picked in the first round and neither Quinn Ewers or Shedeur Sanders were picked. Having those two at QB6 and QB7 in the draft is pretty wild. It also has Travis Hunter dropping down to pick nine, for what it's worth.