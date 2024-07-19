Browns made a mess: Deshaun Watson's reality isn't kind in Cleveland, and he knows it
By John Buhler
Now entering year three with Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns may be left holding the bag. Trading for him in-conference with the Houston Texans has blown up in their face like blue ink when someone tries to rob a bank. Who done it? You, Cleveland! Watson hardly played at all during the 2022 NFL season due to an 11-game suspension. He spent most of last year being hurt as well.
The worst part in all of this is that Cleveland actually has a great roster around him built by general manager Andrew Berry and one of the most underrated head coaches in the league in Kevin Stefanski. When the ageless Joe Flacco, who is still elite by the way, makes your fans and the rest of the league forget you're on the Browns, that is a problem. It is partially why CBS Sports' Will Brinson docked him so badly.
Brinson placed all projected NFL starting quarterbacks into seven tiers. While I don't understand why he put Josh Allen in the first tier, seeing Watson in Tier 6 is bad news bears for the Browns. Brinson labeled that tier as Backs Against The Wall. It is a step above unproven rookies, but Watson is group in with Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson and Bryce Young, all of whom will need to play well this season.
I have a lot of issues with where Brinson ranked some of these quarterbacks, but Watson is justified.
Cleveland Browns still have a Deshaun Watson mess on their hands again
The hope in trading for Watson with Houston is that he would be in that Tier 3-range of being a High Level Starter with Sneaky Upside. Many of those names Brinson has listed in there I don't agree with, but that's the tier Watson should be occupying ahead of this season, but he is not. He should be as good as Jared Goff, but he is not. Goff has taken advantage of his situation, while Watson has not.
If we kick it down to Tier 4, which is Intrigue With Question Marks, there is no intrigue to be had with Watson, only question marks to things we honestly don't want to know. While I don't agree at all that Anthony Richardson should be anywhere close to that category, it is the hope that gets you with intrigue. I watched enough SEC football to be out on the guy, just like we all should be out on Watson.
And finally, Watson isn't even good enough to be in Tier 5 of guys you can win with. Outside of Derek Carr, I agree with the four other names Brinson listed. I see you, Kirk Cousins! To me, this is a pretty solid group of quarterbacks who I think are capable of leading a team to the postseason, but maybe that is it. At bare minimum, this should be where Watson stumbled down to, but he is in free fall, y'all.
I was too young to remember the Herschel Walker trade, but I am always going to remember this one.