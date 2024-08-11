Positive Deshaun Watson update comes with massive grain of salt
By Lior Lampert
It's been roughly nine months since Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 campaign.
Since then, Watson has barely thrown a football. July 26 marked the first time he did so in 11-on-11 team drills since last season, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. However, the Browns signal-caller seems to be progressing well in his extensive recovery process, clearing arguably his most significant checkpoint yet.
Per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday that Watson's now cleared for full contact.
Watson will receive the "vast majority" of reps in joint training camp sessions with the Minnesota Vikings, Stefanski stated via Oyefusi.
At long last, this is a massive development for Watson and the Browns. Nonetheless, the good news comes with a noteworthy caveat: The 28-year-old won't suit up for Cleveland's Week 2 preseason match against the Vikings.
Positive Deshaun Watson update comes with a massive grain of salt
Considering Watson hasn't tossed the pigskin much since fracturing the glenoid in his throwing arm, it'd be nice to see him take the field. He and the Browns could benefit from the opportunity to re-acclimate himself.
Cleveland understandably may not want to put too much on Watson's plate while ramping up his activity. Despite this, the veteran gunslinger would be wise to maximize his practice time based on his first two years with the Browns.
Injuries have limited Watson to 12 games since joining the Browns in 2022. He has an 8-4 record in those contests, though more reflects the infrastructure surrounding him. His 59.8 completion percentage with 2,217 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions is less than stellar, especially when factoring in his salary.
With an unprecedented, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, Watson has played far below his pay grade upon arriving in Cleveland. He's been far from the two-time Pro Bowler he once was with the Houston Texans.
Expecting Watson to recapture his early-career form may be far-fetched, but he possesses the talent to right the ship. Overlooking the preseason as the former first-round pick tries to make a comeback feels like a squandered chance for him and the Browns.