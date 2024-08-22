Browns predicted first-time Pro Bowler doesn’t bode well for the Dawg Pound
By Lior Lampert
Expectations for the Cleveland Browns are ostensibly low for 2024 despite going 11-6 and making the playoffs last season.
Sportsbooks set Cleveland's win total over/under at 8.5 games. Moreover, they're slight underdogs to reach the postseason for a second consecutive campaign. But perhaps there's no better barometer of their anticipated regression than Kevin Patra of NFL Network's choice to represent them as a first-time Pro Bowler.
Patra identified one potential candidate from each team to get voted into the league's annual All-Star event. For the Browns, he nominated kicker Dustin Hopkins. Albeit a plausible option, it's uninspiring to see a special teamer make the list -- especially considering he's the only one.
Of all 32 NFL franchises, Cleveland was the only one Patra forecasted to send a special teams member to the Pro Bowl this upcoming year. Could this be a testament to Hopkins' efforts? Or is it a demonstration of the Browns' seemingly top-heavy roster?
As Patra points out, linebacker standout linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and stud tight end David Njoku got off the schneid last year. They earned their inaugural spots on the AFC squad. Now, Hopkins is apparently next in line.
Hopkins had a chance to accomplish the feat in 2023. His presence was critical to the Browns' success after they traded for him in a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason. He drilled 33 of his 36 field goal attempts and successfully converted 24-of-26 extra point tries.
Moreover, Hopkins nailed all eight of his 50-plus-yard kicks, including a career-high 58-yard boot. He got selected as a Pro Bowl alternate for his efforts, though he didn't get called up. Despite his strong performance, it wasn't enough to overcome fan-favorite and perennial Pro Bowler Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens.
Nevertheless, the Browns may be in trouble if Hopkins is their most likely breakout player to achieve Pro Bowl status.