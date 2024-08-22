Browns preseason darling on the trade block
By Lior Lampert
Another year, another solid preseason showing for Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
But considering Thompson-Robinson's currently buried on the Browns' depth chart, his efforts are merely rotting away in Cleveland. However, it seems the organization's decision-makers are aware of the circumstances, hence their exploring trade possibilities for the dual-threat passer.
Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns "have been willing to engage in discussions about moving Thompson-Robinson." ($)
Jackson notes that Cleveland has held discussions with "multiple teams" looking to strengthen their quarterback rooms about Thompson-Robinson, though it's "unclear" a deal is imminent.
Starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson is entering the third season of his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Moreover, the Browns signed veterans Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley as backups. Meanwhile, Thompson-Robinson is left twiddling his thumbs as the fourth-stringer.
It's an unideal situation for both Thompson-Robinson and the Browns. So, Cleveland could turn the 2023 fifth-round pick into a bargaining chip to address other areas of need, which Jackson alludes to.
Thompson-Robinson could get used as a "trade piece" to help the Browns acquire an "experienced offensive lineman — or an experienced player at another position." However, with the NFL's roster cutdown day approaching (Aug. 27), time is of the essence, or they could end up cutting bait with him for nothing.
Not many teams hold three quarterbacks on their 53-man group, let alone four. In other words, if Thompson-Robinson can't beat out Huntley in their competition to be Cleveland's third option, shipping him elsewhere is the next-best solution.
Several squads could benefit from adding Thompson-Robinson. In his two exhibition showings this summer, he's completed 27-of-35 passes (77.1 percent) for 260 scoreless yards and an interception, taking two sacks. Despite logging only one carry for a single yard through the ground this preseason, he's demonstrated his rushing ability tracing back to his collegiate days.
In his final two seasons at UCLA, Thompson-Robinson exceeded 100 carries and 600 yards, scoring at least nine touchdowns. Turning 25 in November, he offers intriguing upside if the Browns decide to move on from him.