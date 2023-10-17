Browns radio host puts fans in their place for trying to fire Kevin Stefanski
Who knew the Cleveland Browns fanbase was so stubborn?
By Kristen Wong
Typically, when a double-point underdog defeats a Super Bowl-contending juggernaut, the fans of the underdog jump for joy. That was the reaction of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and his team when 49ers kicker Jake Moody missed the potential game-winning field goal, and Cleveland handed San Francisco its first loss of the 2023 season.
Instead of feeling pure jubilation, the Browns fanbase was.... upset? Some even called into a Cleveland sports radio show, "The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima", and barked their frustration at Stefanski.
The Cleveland sports radio show routinely takes listener calls as a way to engage with its audience; imagine their surprise when, after Week 6's triumph, calls from angry and embittered Browns fans started flooding in.
Following the Browns' 19-17 victory, a handful of fans dialed into the show to express their grievances toward Kevin Stefanski. The show's co-host, Anthony Lima, went off on those ungrateful Brown fans.
Lima said, "I can’t believe that we have gotten it down to the basic level of just wanting to fire the coach after every game. You’re smarter than that. I thought we were a better football town than that....
You had a practice squad XFL hero go in rainy conditions and you beat the 49ers and we’re doing “fire the coach radio.” I’m sorry, I have no interest in doing that going forward. I really don’t."
Browns fans are Debbie Downers: 'Fire Kevin Stefanski' rally still alive and well
If a win against the most complete team in the league right now doesn't bring joy to Browns fans, who knows what will.
This fanbase has gone through the wringer in recent years, from watching a ludicrous elf get painted onto their home field to having to cheer for Deshaun Watson. Maybe it was the building resentment and antagonism toward the franchise's past decisions that caused Browns fans to sulk after beating the 49ers. There's no other explanation.
The "Lose a game and blame the coach" line is a trope that nearly everybody plays into. Just see how far Sean Payton has gotten dragged through the mud this year. However, "Win a game and blame the coach" is just not a logical line of thinking (except for perhaps Matt Canada and the Steelers).
Against all odds, Stefanski's Browns came out on top on Sunday. P.J. Walker threw two picks but was still able to run the offense well enough to get into field goal position on several drives. Ex-Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper stuck it to the NFC West champs and made some highlight reel-worthy catches throughout the game. And who could forget the undisputed player of the game, Jim Schwartz's defense. Schwartz is easily looking like the team's best offseason move of the year.
Despite all that, Browns fans were left unsatisfied, even peeved enough to criticize Stefanski for making maybe one or two questionable calls.
You can't please everybody, but when it comes to the Browns fanbase, it would appear as though you can't please anybody.