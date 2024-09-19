A Browns-Raiders trade for a familiar face to replace injured David Njoku
The Cleveland Browns need to surround their quarterback, Deshaun Watson, with as many weapons as possible. Cleveland already plays without their superstar running back, Nick Chubb, who continues to recover from a knee injury last season.
Now, following a high ankle sprain, they're without their tight end, David Njoku. Njoku is listed as week-to-week at this point, but the bigger issue is the complete lack of depth in the Browns' tight end room. After Njoku, they have veteran tight end Jordan Akins, who has never been able to handle the idea of being the top tight end in any situation.
Cleveland needs to make a move to help their team right now and when Njoku returns. They could turn to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with old friend, Harrison Bryant.
A Browns-Raiders trade to bring Harrison Bryant back to Cleveland following Njoku's injury
Bryant spent four seasons with the Browns before ending up with Las Vegas this year. He's familiar with the Browns and their system, as well as the personnel and the city. While he's not a superstar in his own right, he's a solid red zone option and he would be a slight upgrade over Akins. Either way, Cleveland should be rostering three tight ends, like most teams in the league do, instead of the two tight ends that they have rostered up until this point.
Plus, the Raiders are currently listing Bryant as their TE3 behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, meaning he could be expendable for them to move for some draft capital. Las Vegas could either roster two tight ends or pick up another guy for their third tight end. Right now, Bryant provides them with nothing but depth.
A trade to acquire Bryant would be quite simple. The Browns have a ton of 2025 6th round picks and the Raiders would take a straight swap like this in a heartbeat.
Cleveland leaves the deal with an upgrade to their tight end room, making Watson's job a bit easier on him. Las Vegas leaves the deal with a depth player being moved for a 6th round pick. The Raiders aren't going to win the Super Bowl with their current QB situation, so any player that isn't a part of their future is completely expendable. Moving Bryant makes sense for them.
As of now, it's uncertain whether there have been any official talks about something like this, but it's safe to assume that Cleveland will at least consider the idea of making a move for their old friend, Harrison Bryant.