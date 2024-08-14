Browns reward Pro Bowl LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with extension: Contract details, grade
By Lior Lampert
After an impressive third-year breakout campaign that led to his first Pro Bowl nod, the Cleveland Browns have rewarded Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with a contract extension.
Since entering the league, Owusu-Koramoah has proven to be a vital piece of a stout Browns defensive unit. Now, Cleveland ensures the 2021 second-round pick remains a part of the team's plans for the foreseeable future.
Browns reward Pro Bowl LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with extension: Contract details
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns and Owusu-Koramoah agreed to terms on a three-year, $39 million pact -- including $25 million in guaranteed money.
Owusu-Koramoah's $13 million average annual salary is among the highest in football for outside linebackers. Entering his age-25 campaign, the Browns are betting on the speedy tackler's continued ascension.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of the best outside linebacker in the NFL
A jack of all trades, Owusu-Koramoah logged snaps in run defense or pass rush situations, in addition to playing in coverage. His versatility is valuable, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's game plan maximized his talents in their first season together.
Across 16 games, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 101 combined tackles (20 for loss), six pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. His efforts earned him impressive Pro Football Focus remarks, particularly as a pass rusher (84.2).
Based on the players around Owusu-Koramoah's pay grade, this feels like a solid deal for both sides. For example, disgruntled New England Patriots star edge Matthew Judon and Washington Commanders veteran Frankie Luvu sandwich him.
Signed through 2027, Owusu-Koramoah will only slide down the financial ranks as others behind him negotiate their next contract(s) with increased salary caps. With that in mind, this move should age well for the Browns.
With Owusu-Koramoah, All-Pro Myles Garrett and shutdown cornerback Denzel Ward all locked up for several years now, the Browns have the foundation of their defense.