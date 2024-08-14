Browns reward Pro Bowl LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with extension: Contract details, grade

Sources: The #Browns have agreed to terms with standout, do-it-all LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who cashes in after a Pro Bowl season.



He gets a 3-year deal worth up to $39M with $25M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by CAA that gets the 24-year old back to the table quickly. pic.twitter.com/O5fTz8fDNv