Browns Rumors: Ludicrous Chubb replacement, obvious reunion, Deshaun Watson out?
- Browns setting the table for an obvious reunion
- Is there an out in the Deshaun Watson contract?
- A truly absurd idea to replace Nick Chubb
Browns Rumors: Kareem Hunt already visiting Cleveland after Chubb injury
Cleveland Browns head coach may have given the most obvious sentiment in the wake of the Nick Chubb injury when he told reporters "there's no replacing Nick Chubb".
Indeed, that's the case. Chubb has been called by many the best pure runner in the NFL. So with him now out for the season following the Monday Night Football injury against the rival Steelers, there isn't a player that the Browns truly have access to adding that can replace Chubb in the backfield.
There is, however, one player who could fit right in -- and the Browns are already meeting with him on Tuesday.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns have veteran Kareem Hunt visiting Cleveland on Tuesday. Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Browns, playing 49 games in total for the organization and racking up 1,874 rushing yards, 973 receiving yards, and 23 total touchdowns over that span.
Given Hunt's familiarity with Stefanski and the offense, he would be a natural fit. Jerome Ford performed well in Chubb's stead after the injury on Monday night, but the Browns need more bodies in the building. More importantly, they might be more comfortable with multiple players shouldering the load. That should open the door for Hunt and it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him re-signed to the Browns sooner rather than later.