Browns Rumors: Ludicrous Chubb replacement, obvious reunion, Deshaun Watson out?
- Browns setting the table for an obvious reunion
- Is there an out in the Deshaun Watson contract?
- A truly absurd idea to replace Nick Chubb
Back on the topic of Nick Chubb replacements, someone like a Kareem Hunt or even Leonard Fournette to pair with Jerome Ford in the backfield makes a ton of sense for the Browns. There can be a timeshare to hopefully replicate the production and effectiveness of Chubb situationally between multiple players.
Then we have one NFL outsider's opinion. FS1 host Craig Carton floated an idea that is truly unthinkable as a reaction to the Chubb injury: Trading for Saquon Barkley.
Let's start in the immediate, which is the fact that Barkley was also injured in Week 2 and is likely to miss until at least the end of September with a sprained ankle. Not exactly the ideal replacement we're looking for.
Beyond that, it only looks like a worse idea. For one, Barkley would cost an excessive amount for a pending free agent, much less one with a less-than-stellar injury history. On top of that, there is no world right now where the Giants are trading him. They may have plenty of questions, but New York is also off to a 1-1 start and not out of any playoff picture yet by any stretch. Subsequently, they aren't moving on from the heartbeat of their offense.
It's a truly absurd concoction of a half-baked idea from Carton. The Browns indeed have to find a way to replace Nick Chubb. But they also have to do it in the real world, not in Madden.