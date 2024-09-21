Browns star Myles Garrett will attempt to play out season with major foot injuries
By John Buhler
When you think of the Cleveland Browns (now), you often think of their superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett. Throughout his entire pro career out of Texas A&M, Garrett has been a steady presence for one of the most chaotic organizations in the league. While quarterback play has not really improved for the most part, the head coach and front office situation has allowed Garrett to flourish, alright.
However, it seems as though Garrett will be playing banged up for the entire season. When speaking to the local media, he let it be known that he is dealing with a pair of injuries in both of his feet. Garrett may be able to win with power at the line of scrimmage, but a loss of speed in his first step or two could have drastic consequences in his football career. We can only hope he can counterbalance.
Here is what Garrett said to the local media on Friday about where he believes he is at physically.
"Don't feel 100 percent, but feel good enough to go out there and make a difference."
Garrett would not necessarily say that surgery is for sure happening, but he will put it off for now.
"We talk about [surgery after the season] but that's something that we'll talk about further down the line. The issue itself is something that I'll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it's about managing that and playing through it."
We have to wonder if Garrett's health is going to impact the Browns for the rest of the NFL season.
Myles Garrett plans to play through a pair of foot injuries for this season
Entering the season, Cleveland was a borderline playoff team. The Browns were a year ago, despite starting several quarterbacks throughout the campaign. Although Joe Flacco was the guy going for them down the stretch, you and I both know that was not sustainable. What gives the Browns a chance going forward is the type of playmakers they have on defense, especially in the trenches.
Unfortunately, if anything happens to Garrett going forward, we are going to have to downgrade the Browns a tick, if not considerably. Admittedly, this team does not have much of a margin for error if their best player is hurt or playing obvious pain. Obviously, football is a game of injuries, but you hate to hear about a team's best player not being close to 100 percent this early into a current situation.
Ultimately, every team is dealing with some injury under the radar throughout the season. It is just very rare for you to hear about a star player on a team like the Browns bubble to the surface this soon into a season. Garrett may have wanted to put it out there, but we have to wonder why. Is it to protect himself from the critics if his play downticks? It may be for other reasons we all have no idea about.
It may be a valiant attempt, but all it takes is for one play to completely alter a player's plan of course.