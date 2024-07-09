Browns should be terrified about Deshaun Watson based on one key stat
By Lior Lampert
Deshaun Watson's first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns have been lackluster -- to say the least.
Cleveland not only mortgaged their future by sending three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for Watson, but they signed him to an unprecedented contract. The Browns gave the quarterback a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract virtually instantly upon his arrival. Since then, the pact has aged like milk.
Watson has been wildly inconsistent when on the field for the Browns, though availability has been a concern. In 2022, the signal-caller served an 11-game suspension in connection to the 26 claims of sexual assault against him. In the following year, he was limited to six contests again, albeit because of a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. However, he enters the upcoming campaign expected to be ready for Week 1, with his disturbing legal troubles behind him.
So, which version of Watson will we be getting in 2024? The one that led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 (4,823) and was a perennial Pro Bowler with the Texans? Or the player who has completed a lowly 59.8 percent of his attempts with Cleveland and notably struggled? Based on an eye-opening stat provided by football analyst Warren Sharp, the latter feels likely, and the Browns should be absolutely frightened.
Browns should be terrified about Deshaun Watson based on his red zone inaccuracy
Per Sharp, Watson has the highest red zone incompletion rate due to inaccurate passes among gunslingers with at least 150 regular-season attempts. As you can see, it's not particularly close either.
The gap between Watson and the next-closest quarterback, Mac Jones, is sizeable. This trend is far from encouraging if you are a Browns fan or an organizational member. Moreover, it underscores why Cleveland's offense has fared better with veteran backups like Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett under center since he joined the Browns.
If Watson wants to recapture his early-career form, he must significantly cut down the errant passes. Ultimately, Cleveland's fate is in his hands after making a steep investment in the 28-year-old. Despite everything, the Browns managed to go 11-6 in 2023 en route to a playoff appearance. Nevertheless, that is a testament to head coach Kevin Stefanski and the team's remarkable defensive unit.