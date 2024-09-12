Browns Week 2 chances take a huge hit based on latest Myles Garrett injury update
The Cleveland Browns knew coming into the year that they were going to be a defense-first team. They have one of the best defensive units in the NFL, led by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.
After the complete disaster class that Deshaun Watson put together in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, it's even more evident that the Browns are going to need to lean heavily on their defense to win games. Watson is also facing potential discipline depending on how the legal process works out in a recent lawsuit against him that includes allegations of sexual assault. Watson is the signal caller unless something drastic changes.
Heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns know again that it will be the defense that has to win this game for them. And they may be down their best player based off Thursday's injury report.
Myles Garrett DNP in Thursday's practice with a foot injury
When Thursday's injury report for the Jaguars-Browns matchup came out, there was one name that stood out higher than the rest. Myles Garrett.
Garrett was added to the injury report on Thursday, and he didn't practice with a foot injury. Zadarius Smith joined him on the injury report, both not practicing after seemingly being fine the days before. These two make up a good chunk of Cleveland's quarterback pressure.
Still, the main concern here is Garrett. He's such a game wrecker for Cleveland that their entire defense changes if he isn't out there. Garrett is able to generate pressure and impact the quarterback even while facing double teams. The offensive line is so focused on him that it opens up the rest of Cleveland's front seven to wreak havoc on the game as well.
Without his pressure, the defensive backs will be forced to cover for longer, which makes their jobs exponentially harder. Simply put, Garrett changes a game with his presence off the edge and if the Browns lose him, they're fighting an uphill battle to win the game.
Again, the severity of his injury is unknown. It could just be something precautionary and sore. But popping up on the injury report is never something that feels good for a team or a player's situation.
If Garrett doesn't practice again tomorrow, the Browns could be staring at an 0-2 start to the season.