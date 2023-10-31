Bruce Bochy hints at doomsday option for Adolis Garcia, injured Rangers stars
The Texas Rangers could be forced to make some drastic World Series decisions after injuries to Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer, among others.
By Mark Powell
The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it came at a serious cost. Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia were forced out of action. Scherzer, who started the game, was pulled prior to the fourth inning. Garcia's injury is even more concerning, as he suffered a moderate strain of the oblique.
Scherzer, for one, claimed he was taken out as a precaution and believes he could still pitch again this series.
"I've had it last a little bit longer and I've had it clear in 48 hours, get better, significantly better, in 48 hours," Scherzer said. "I can't tell you where we're at. I got to see how bad this is and if the drugs can work."
As for Garcia, Bochy did not comment until Tuesday prior to Game 4. As it turns out, the Rangers could have some roster moves looming, which is not a good sign for either player.
What's the latest on Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer injuries for Rangers?
Bruce Bochy is in the business of winning World Series. He already has several to his name from his time in San Francisco. Texas hired Bochy to bring the same level of success to Arlington, and he has done just that. With a 2-1 edge in the World Series, the Rangers need just two more victories to clinch the series. Even an undermanned Rangers group can get that done with homefield advantage on their side.
Texas released their lineup for Game 4 on Tuesday, which was the first sign Garcia's injury would cost him some time.
Travis Jankowski is the new man in the lineup for Game 4, and he'll hit ninth. As for Scherzer, he'll be replaced by committee. Jon Gray was expected to pitch on Tuesday but was called into action early in Game 3. Gray threw two scoreless innings, setting the tone for a shorthanded Rangers squad.