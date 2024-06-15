Brutal Cubs injury makes loss to rival Cardinals sting even worse
The Chicago Cubs had a brutal start to a critical three-game set against their NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals.
Starting pitcher Jordan Wicks was removed from the game for Kyle Hendricks in the second inning. Wicks was in pain after allowing a single to Dylan Carlson. Hendricks got Brendan Donovan to ground out to end the inning. Wicks was replaced by Hendricks, who got out of the jam and kept the game scoreless.
Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reported during an in-game interview with Marquee Sports Network, Counsell confirmed that Wicks was dealing with an oblique issue.
"He felt it pretty good, so we'll just have to see what the doctors say after the game and where we're at," Counsell said, h/t MLB.com.
How did Jordan Wicks' injury affect the Cubs?
Wicks will get imaging done Saturday and likely be headed to the injured list. Friday's start was his second since a previous injured list stint on April 23 that kept him sidelined for six weeks. April 23 and his second appearance since coming off the 15-day injured list on June 7, after he dealt with a left forearm strain. Wicks will join fellow starter Ben Brown on the list. Brown was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his neck. The team is still determining their next course of action with Brown.
This will bring the rotation down to four pitchers, meaning Hendricks could rejoin it as the Cubs survey their options.
The game remained scoreless through the eighth inning, with Hayden Wesneski taking over on the mound for Luke Little. Cardinals backup catcher Pedro Pagés was at bat.
Pagés launched the first home run of his career in memorable fashion. The homer traveled 363 feet to left field at 102.5 mph. Even Wesneski knew the pitch was gone with a loud crack of the bat. Making the moment even more special for Pagés is that his father and several family members were in the crowd for the Father's Day weekend series.
The closest the Cubs came was later in the eighth inning, with Ryan Fernandez on the mound for the Cardinals in relief of Kyle Gibson. Pete Crow-Armstrong was pinch-running for Michael Busch. The youngster stole second base and made it to third on a groundout. Miguel Amaya reaches on a fielder's choice out, with second baseman Nolan Gorman rifling a throw to Pagés to nail Crow-Armstrong at the plate.
With Jojo Romero taking over in relief of Fernandez on the next batter, Patrick Wisdom took a sharp fly for a ride to Donovan.
The Cardinals got two more runs in the ninth inning on a double off the bat of designated hitter Ivan Herrera to score Nolan Arenado. And Carlson singled to left field to score Herrera.
The Cardinals are now in second place in the NL Central with a record of 34-34 and six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals are two games ahead of the Cubs, who are in fourth place now with a 33-37 record. The Cincinnati Reds are in between the two teams in third place with a 33-35 record.
Things keep getting more interesting in the NL Central. Now, the Cubs have to worry about their pitching depth with Wick's injury.