Bryan Harsin goes full-blown tea lizard after Hugh Freeze, Auburn lost at home to Cal
By John Buhler
I don't think he was prepared for this, but Bryan Harsin has a new nickname now. The former head coach at Auburn, Boise State and Arkansas State is forever known as the Tea Lizard Wizard. Man, did he pile drive his successor Hugh Freeze into the ground like a YellaWood fence post trying to keep the cows from leaving home. Who saw Auburn losing at home to freaking Cal in Week 2? Nobody!
As Lane Kiffin continued to perfect his craft of being a masterful internet troll, he needs to pay respect to what Harsin did to Freeze, a man who used to be almost as good at his job at Ole Miss as Kiffin, but burner phones. Freeze did beat Nick Saban, so he has that going for him. Then again, he just lost at home to freaking Cal! I have a ton of respect for Justin Wilcox. He deserves way better!
Harsin may have been the worst head coach in Auburn football history, but even he is having fun at Freeze's expense. Even though he is out of coaching for yet another season, I think there are a handful of Power Four or high-end Group of Five jobs out there that would be great landing spots for him. He might be my top candidate to replace Deion Sanders in Boulder if it is no longer Prime Time.
All the while, Harsin was enjoying his tasty beverage in a Yeti on the bank of some lake, taking it all in.
As it turns out, Auburn may have had more problems than Harsin or Freeze combined could ever fix.
Bryan Harsin has evolved into the Tea Lizard Wizard to troll Hugh Freeze
For my money, Auburn is the hardest job in the country, with Florida being a close second. Oh no doubt, these are two programs you can absolutely win a national title at, as I have seent it! Auburn went undefeated in both 2004 and 2010, as well as played for a national title in 2013. There are a handful of things working against Auburn that I am not sure will ever fully be rectified completely.
The first is their two biggest rivals are Alabama and Georgia. They play each other annually. More often than not, Auburn has to play Alabama and Georgia home and road in the same season, meaning Auburn typically has two baked-in losses on the season when the Tigers have to go to Tuscaloosa and Athens. The other thing they have to deal with is an incredibly fractured fan base and boosters.
Yes, you have Apple and YellaWood money working in your favor, but the major metro area you draw from in Columbus, Georgia is not the same as Birmingham and Atlanta, respectively. In truth, I believe Auburn has staying power in the deep SEC because of its passionate fanbase and its desire to win at all costs. Oftentimes, this gets in the way of them being successful, as in they will make awful hires.
Not to say that Freeze was a bad hire, because I do think it will be good long-term. What hurts Auburn even more now is its two biggest rivals are at the top of the sport. In short, you have so many huge games on the schedule annually that you cannot afford a slip-up at home to a sneaky-good team in Cal. Harsin may have been the worst fit ever, but I am sure he is ecstatic to see Auburn lose like this.
Overall, college football is a way of life in this part of the country. Freeze may have had success at his three previous posts of Liberty, Ole Miss and Arkansas State, but I think Harsin's inherent trolling of him signifies that may be he doesn't have a ton of respect for the guy who leads the Tigers now and used to lead the Red Wolves, too. Harsin will be leading a team of his own soon, but man, is he funny!
Even if he never coaches an SEC team ever again, Harsin left an undeniable impact at one program.