Bryce Harper's comment about playing in Philadelphia will give fans chills
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was made to play in the City of Brotherly Love, and his comment after a Game 3 win proves it.
By Mark Powell
"Atta boy, Harper."
Those three words clearly got back to Bryce, and he embraced the moment in Game 3. Harper hit two mammoth home runs and stared right back at Arcia, making for an iconic photograph as he was rounding the bases in Philadelphia's eventual 10-2 victory.
As an athlete Harper embodies Philly. He's scrappy, and not afraid to speak his mind. It's exactly what fans should want and expect from their best players -- Harper is unapologetically himself.
After the Phillies win, Harper gushed over how much fun he has playing for the city. While originally a Washington National, Bryce's decision to sign with the Phils in 2019 was a wise career choice.
Bryce Harper was made to play for the Philadelphia Phillies
When Harper initially signed his 13-year contract with the Phillies, many wondered if the team would get the necessary return on investment. Harper was, after all, a fairly controversial figure in baseball clubhouses. At the time, his agent Scott Boras talked about the importance of Harper spending the remainder of his career with one team. In an age where players seemingly bolt in free agency at the drop of a pin, Harper's approach is a refreshing one.
"The goal was to get the longest contract possible," Boras said in 2019. "Bryce wanted one city for the rest of his career. That is what I was instructed to do. It is very difficult in this time to get length of contract that takes a player to age 37, 38, 39."
Finding that home wasn't a simple process. In leaving DC, Harper took a monumental risk, especially when he signed with a rival team. Yet, Harper has earned his keep and then some in Philadelphia, and is as beloved as any of the city's star athletes. These comments should only further endear him to Philly.