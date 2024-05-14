Bryce Harper's concerning injury just got a lot more real for the Phillies
Bryce Harper became victim to one of the oddest injuries that 2024 has seen up to this point. He was nailed in the side of the head by a throw from catcher Thomas Nido back to the pitcher.
Check it out:
Harper finished the game after this peculiar situation, despite making a few concerning facial expressions directly after the fact. The fact that he was able to finish the game, after the throw hit him in the first inning, relieved all of Philadelphia that it didn't appear to be anything serious, if anything at all.
Bryce Harper scratched from Phillies lineup following odd sequence on Monday
And now the city of Philadelphia is holding their collective breath.
The Phillies announced before Tuesday's game that Bryce Harper was scratched from the lineup with a migraine. Obviously, the speculation would be that the throw from Nido had led to the migraine that Harper is dealing with a day later. Some have even speculated that it could be a minor concussion that Harper is dealing with.
This isn't likely though, as the throw hit the bill of his helmet, rather than the unprotected side of his head. But, when dealing with any sort of head injury, the obvious answer is to be slow, thorough and careful. Especially in a 162 game season and especially with a superstar like Bryce Harper.
In all likelihood, this may not even be related, and he'll be back in the lineup tomorrow. Correlation doesn't always show causation and this could be a situation of a major coincidence.
Either way, Philadelphia will monitor the situation close. It'll be clear in the coming days whether this is a serious issue or not, depending on if Harper ends up back in the lineup Wednesday. Harper is slashing .259/.381/.496 on the season with nine home runs. He underwent Tommy John surgery this winter.