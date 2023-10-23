Bryce Harper showed up to the Bank dressed for Diamondbacks funeral
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are prepared to bury the enemy tonight.
The Philadelphia Phillies will have a chance to finish the Arizona Diamondbacks at home in Game 6 of the NLCS.
There's still a lot of baseball left to be played, but Bryce Harper made a statement with his pregame fit. He arrived at Citizens Bank Park dressed for a funeral.
Now it's up to Harper and the Phillies deliver.
Harper has been the grim reaper for Arizona all series, slashing .313/.476/.688 with five hits, two home runs, three RBIs, five walks, and only three strikeouts in 21 plate appearances. He has once again served as the foundation for Philadelphia's explosive offense, leading with his unique blend of blatant cockiness and stone-cold killer mentality.
Merrill Kelly gave up a home run to Harper in Game 2, so the recent history already favors Harper in this game. The Phillies haven't lost a home game all postseason and there's no reason to believe the Diamondbacks are positioned to change that Monday night. Never underestimate a team with their backs against the wall, but also don't underestimate the Phillies with a ravenous home crowd at their backs.
The Bank will be stuffed to the gills on Monday night. That crowd will be ready to erupt with every strike thrown or base reached. A home run from Harper, especially at a pivotal moment, might bring the entire city to the ground.
Arizona has been a plucky team in the face of adversity all season. If any team is going to stave off elimination in Philadelphia right now, it's probably the Diamondbacks. The Braves didn't win back-to-back games at home. The D-Backs did. Kelly only gave up four hits in Game 2. If he can keep the ball inside the park, there's reason to believe he's capable of a bounce-back.
On the other hand, all momentum lies with Philadelphia. The energy of the town, one day removed from an Eagles victory, and a few days before the Sixers spoil the vibes. The long list of postseason accomplishments between the team's stars. There's a palpable expectation of success right now. The Diamondbacks will be hard-pressed to overcome it.
When it comes to raw power, the Phillies are outpacing just about every team in MLB postseason history. That is how good the group has been this October. Kyle Schwarber has five home runs in the series. J.T Realmuto and Trea Turner have joined the party. Oh, and Aaron Nola is 3-0 this postseason with a 0.92 ERA.
The Phils need to show up and show out, but it's hard not to feel like Harper is appropriately dressed.
