Bryce Harper’s ominous update on mystery injury has Phillies fans scared
By Thomas Erbe
Thursday night started just about as fun as it could for Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper hit a double off the center field fence that brought in the game's first run. This was also Harper's 1,600th career hit in Major League Baseball.
But that was about it for Harper in the fun department. The double in the first was his only hit of the game, and the Phillies fell to the abysmal Miami Marlins 7-4. Harper was the last batter of the game and hustled down the line on a ground ball to second base. When he stretched his leg out to beat the throw, something happened.
As the game came to an end, he appeared to hop and hobble in pain, reaching for something in the back of his left leg. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but the concern is real in Philadelphia.
Harper, Phillies 'don't know' level of concern for latest injury
When reaching for first base in an attempt to beat out a ground ball to the second baseman, Bryce Harper says he felt something happen to his lower hamstring in his left leg. He is not sure what the level of concern is for this injury because he doesn't believe he's felt anything like he did on Thursday night. The Phillies will run imaging on his leg on Friday to further evaluate.
Losing Harper for any amount of time would be a massive blow to this Phillies lineup. Harper leads the team in home runs (20), average (.303), slugging (.582), and OPS (.981). Plus, the Phillies are already without catcher J.T. Realmuto for a few more weeks.
We should know what will happen with Harper soon. The Phillies have three more at home against the Marlins before heading to Chicago for a series against the Cubs.