Bryce Harper perfectly put why Dave Dombrowski is in another league after NLDS win
With the Philadelphia Phillies advancing to the NLCS after downing the Atlanta Braves, Harper was happy that Philly was all about the Benjamins in the offseason.
By Kevin Henry
Since securing Bryce Harper with a massive 13-year, $330 million deal before the 2019 campaign, the Philadelphia Phillies have worked to build a team around him that can compete for a World Series title.
On Thursday night, Harper recognized and applauded those efforts after the Phillies once again dispatched the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
Bryce Harper praises Phillies front office after another NLCS appearance
With Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos joining Harper in an offensive explosion that carried the Phillies to back-to-back home wins in the NLDS that helped punch a ticket to the next round, Harper tipped his cap to Phillies president Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia front office for doing what it took to build a winning team.
Castellanos is in Philadelphia through the 2026 season with a five-year, $100 million deal while Turner inked an 11-year, $300 million contract this offseason. Neither player came cheap for Dombrowski, but spending the money has definitely paid dividends already this offseason.
While the spending was worth it for Philadelphia in October, there were times earlier this season when fans wondered if the money would bring a return as Turner struggled mightily until a standing ovation in early August turned not only his season around but also supercharged the Phillies as they finished the final two months with a charge in securing the top NL Wild Card spot.
The Turner-Castellanos-Harper trio comprise three of five Phillies who are making more than $20 million this season, with Zack Wheeler ($23.6 million) and J.T. Realmuto ($23.1 million). They are also the five players who have contracts that top $100 million overall.
While the spending has worked in Philadelphia, there are other franchises that tried to outspend Philly this offseason (looking at you, New York Mets and San Diego Padres) and never made it to the postseason. While spending is important, the Phillies are also showing that it takes more than just money to build a winner that shines in October.