Bryce Harper's Phillies decision could force more than just Rhys Hoskins out
Bryce Harper has officially taken over at first base for the Phillies. His decision to remain at first base may ultimately cause a paradigm shift with the team's roster.
By Curt Bishop
After fully recovering from Tommy John surgery, Bryce Harper did not return to the Philadelphia Phillies' outfield.
Instead, the two-time MVP staked a claim at first base with Rhys Hoskins out for the 2023 season, and because of the shift, Hoskins was non-tendered by the Phillies before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers.
It appears that the slugger will ultimately remain at first base. On Sunday at Phillies camp in Clearwater, Florida, Harper stated that he believes first base will be his final resting place with the team.
"I don't think I'll move back out to right (field)," said Harper. "I don't. But never say never."
Harper hasn't fully ruled out a return to right field, but appears set to reclaim first base duties, which could have a ripple effect on the roster beyond the departure of Hoskins.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic explained that this could ultimately squeeze Alec Bohm out of a spot.
Bohm may have to move off of third base and shift to first base. However, if Harper is playing first, Bohm will essentially be left without a spot.
Alec Bohm's future with Phillies could be in doubt
Bohm is not a free agent until after 2026, but with third base not being a long-term fit for the slugger, the Phillies will be forced to find a new spot for Bohm.
It's always possible that a trade could take place. If Bohm doesn't have a long-term fit in Philadelphia, the Phillies may look for teams with a need at first base or third base.
Perhaps the St. Louis Cardinals could be a fit in the near future, as Paul Goldschmidt is set to enter free agency after this season, and St. Louis will need a middle-of-the-order bat to replace him if he walks.
Harper's decision to remain at first base will allow Kyle Schwarber to remain the full-time designated hitter, but other areas of the roster will likely be affected, and Bohm could be the odd man out in the near future.