Bryce Young's sunken trade value more than enough reason for Panthers to keep QB
By John Buhler
My, how the once-mighty have fallen... Bryce Young went from being on top of the football world to getting toppled on in a matter of years. The Carolina Panthers traded up from No. 9 to make sure he was their top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now two games into his second NFL season, and he is riding pine. Young is not only backing up Andy Dalton in Charlotte, but his trade value is all but gone.
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that "the team has no designs on trading Young now." He also added that "multiple personnel executives around the league surveyed by CBS Sports estimated Carolina would get no better than a Day 3 pick for Young if they soon traded him. A fourth-round pick was the highest offered by a source." Have we ever seen a star player's value deteriorate so rapidly?
While there was next to no chance that new general manager Dan Morgan would move on from the franchise he starred for's best asset this soon, you have to wonder if Young's greatly depreciated trade value actually makes Young untradable. We have seen many quarterbacks bust before, but what you have to remember if the Panthers have many more years worth of control on his rookie contract.
The best thing the Panthers can hope for is a mental reset for Young will bring the best out of him.
Bryce Young is not tradable, mostly because he offers little trade value
This may be a rival team of the one I actively root for, but I hate what Carolina has become for Panthers fans. David Tepper has taken a team that would usually be competitive and occasionally win the division, into being the laughingstock of the entire league. Dave Canales may be a good head coach one day, but he did pick the most chaotic organization in the league for his first stab at it.
The most frustrating part about all this is the chain of events that occurred for Carolina over the last two years. Trading up from No. 9 to No. 1 draft Young was one thing. Firing his former head coach Frank Reich midway through their first year together was another. The picks Carolina gave to Chicago help set them up for future success, as well as position themselves to take Caleb Williams last spring.
Even more damning, the Panthers had their pick of anyone in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they passed on C.J. Stroud over Young at No. 1. Reich had a reputation for only working with tall quarterbacks. Young is a lot of things, but he is most certainly not a tall quarterback by any stretch of the imagination. All that we have seen is a Carolina team that took a gamble on its future and already seems to regret it.
Benching Young this soon has all but ruined his trade value to the point that it does not hardly exist.