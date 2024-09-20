Bryce Young takes accountability for getting benched by Panthers
By Lior Lampert
After having additional time to digest his stunning benching, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young seems more understanding of the decision.
Initial reporting suggested Young responded to the news to a shockingly poor degree. However, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick handled the circumstances maturely during his first media appearance as Carolina's backup signal-caller.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Young admitted the move blindsided him, though he acknowledged his shortcomings. Moreover, the 23-year-old praised Panthers head coach Dave Canales and the organization for gracefully confronting the matter.
"It was not something that I necessarily was expecting," Young said regarding Canales' choice to pivot to veteran journeyman Andy Dalton under center. "Obviously, [it's] not something that was great to hear ... I respect coach [Dave] Canales -- I respect the organization ... Right now, that's the situation that it is. I have to do everything I can to help the team in whatever way I can."
Bryce Young takes accountability for getting benched by Panthers early
Instead of pointing fingers at everyone else, Young holds himself responsible and to a higher standard, knowing he's had opportunities to prove himself.
"We had a ton of drives, a ton of games, and I didn't do enough during that," Young stated. "I look in the mirror; I take accountability for that."
Amid his uncertain future in Carolina, Young's candidness and professionalism are refreshing. The former Alabama standout is expressing his frustration respectfully. However, he still sees himself as an NFL starting quarterback.
"I have confidence in myself," Young declared. "Whenever there's a football and there's a field out there, I have the utmost confidence in myself."
While Young's status with the Panthers is murky, his character is commendable and desirable. Operating calmly through chaos and turmoil is a trait every franchise passer should have. He's demonstrating poise despite facing unfavorable conditions.
Young has been brutal in his first 18 starts as a pro. His stats are almost as dismal as Carolina's 2-16 record in that span. He completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. As a result, the Panthers will turn to Dalton for their Week 3 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders (and presumably beyond).