Bryson DeChambeau major wins: Masters history, major performance
How has Bryson DeChambeau perfomed in The Masters and in major championships in his career?
Few golfers in the world are as polarizing as Bryson DeChambeau. The Scientist, The Big Golfer, the man who put on a ridiculous amount of muscle and pushed his body to its golfing limits, the man who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, he is a maven for creating content and, at the same time, often a lightning rod for controversy as well. But he's also a truly great golfer amid all of this, and a familiar face at The Masters.
Bryson DeChambeau has a tricky history with The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club. After he bulked up and become a true power player, he called the course a "Par 67". He then proceeded to not make that par in any round, even with record-low scoring for the 2020 November Masters.
But what is DeChambeau's Masters and major championship record like? Let's take a look at his history, starting on if he's ever won a major.
Has Bryson DeChambeau won a major championship?
Bryson DeChambeau is a major champion, winning the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot. It was a notoriously difficult week at the course but, fresh off of having bulked up and dramatically increasing his distance, DeChambeau simply overpowered the course. After a 1-under round on Thursday to start, he climbed up to second on the leaderboard at 3-under for the tournament and stayed there after an even-par Saturday, putting him two shots behind 54-hole leader Matthew Wolff.
While Wolff and the rest of the field faded, though, Bryson stayed strong, shooting 3-under in the final round and ultimately winning the US Open by six shots at 6-under par at Winged Foot. It was a dominant performance as he was the only player in the field to finish the tournament under par.
Bryson DeChambeau Masters history: Every finish at Augusta
The Masters has not been kind for Bryson DeChambeau, despite his now-infamous "Par-67" comments that he made following his added distance and power. His best finish at Augusta National was all the way back in 2016 when he finished T21 as an amateur, making him the Low Amateur for that year's Masters. Here is every finish DeChambeau has had at Augusta.
Year of Masters Tournament
Bryson DeChambeau Finish
2016
T21 (Low Amateur)
2018
T38
2019
T29
2020
T34
2021
T46
2022
Missed Cut
2023
Missed Cut
With the historical lack of success, relatively, that we've seen both debutantes and amateurs have at The Masters, it's wild to consider that Bryson's best finish was when he was both back in 2016. In fact, he's gotten worse with his finishes in every year since 2019, including missed cuts in both 2022 and 2023.
Best Bryson DeChambeau finish at every major championship
The Masters has truly been the biggest issue for Bryson DeChambeau in major championships. His best finish, obviously, is the win at the 2020 US Open. But he also registered two T4 finishes at the PGA Championship, first in 2020 and a second time in 2023. Moreover, in the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, DeChambeau registered his best finish there at T8. Thus, he has a Top 10 finish in every major except for at Augusta.