Buccaneers make Antoine Winfield Jr. highest-paid DB in NFL history: Contract details, grade
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defied the odds last season, winning the NFC South once again and pulling off an upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. This offseason, general manager Jason Licht was able to re-sign two pivotal players in quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans to lucrative contract extensions. The Buccaneers can add another player to the list of those retained this offseason.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider, the Buccaneers had agreed to terms with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a four-year contract that makes him the highest-paid defense back in NFL history.
Let's take a look at the contract breakdown.
Antoine Winfield contract details, grade: Buccaneers make safety highest-paid DB in NFL history
According to Schefter, the total amount of money Winfield is set to make on this contract is $84.1 million. With that, Winfield is set to earn over $20 million per season. Additionally, $45 million of the contract total will be fully guaranteed. That is officially the most fully guaranteed salary given to a safety, per Schefter.
Winfield was set to hit free agency this offseason, but the Buccaneers blocked him by placing the franchise tag on him. Under the tag, Winfield was set to make $17.1 million for the upcoming season. But with a new deal, well before the contract extension deadline, the Buccaneers and Winfield struck a deal.
A 2020 second-round pick, Winfield made an immediate impact, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl 55 in his rookie season. Not to mention, he made the Pro Bowl in 2021, although there is a huge debate as to whether he was snubbed from the game this past season. But what made up for it was Winfield being named a First Team All-Pro this past season.
In 2023, Winfield recorded 90 tackles, 27 defensive stops, 20 quarterback pressures, 11 quarterback hurries, six sacks, and three quarterback hits in 19 games (including Tampa Bay's two playoff games vs. Eagles and Detroit Lions). In coverage, Winfield allowed 31 receptions for 399 yards and two touchdowns on 44 targets, while recording eight pass breakups and three interceptions, per Pro Football Focus ($).
In four years, Winfield recorded 313 tackles, 20 pass breakups, 15 sacks, eight interceptions, and seven defensive touchdowns.
Locking in Winfield was a must for the Buccaneers, as he is one of the best at his position. Now, they ensured that he won't hit free agency anytime soon and rewarded him with the richest contract ever given to a defensive back.
Antoine Winfield Jr. contract grade: A