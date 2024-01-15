Buccaneers backup quarterback: Who is QB2 for Wild Card game?
Baker Mayfield carries an injury designation heading into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is who is Mayfield's backup in the game.
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2023 season with low expectations due in part to the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady. The team was essentially written off after they signed Baker Mayfield to compete for the starting job in training camp, which he won. Mayfield proved his critics wrong, as he played at a high level and helped lead the Buccaneers to nine wins, and helped the team win the NFC South for the third season in a row.
By way of winning the division, the Buccaneers will host a playoff game on Monday night. Their opponents? The No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles. While they did win the NFC Championship last year, the team is reeling entering this year's playoffs, losing five of their last six games after starting the year 10-1. While the Eagles are banged up, with wide receiver A.J. Brown sitting out due to a knee sprain and quarterback Jalen Hurts playing through a middle right finger injury, there was some injury news on the Buccaneers front.
Mayfield is listed as questionable for Monday night due to a rib injury suffered in Week 17 and an ankle injury in Week 18. With that designation, fans and those watching the game may be wondering who the backup is for Tampa Bay?
Who is the QB2 for the Buccaneers for Wild Card game vs. Eagles?
Tampa Bay's primary backup quarterback is Kyle Trask, their 2021 second-round pick out of Florida.
In Trask's senior season for the Gators, Trask threw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 68.9 percent of his passes. Trask's passing touchdowns total was the most in the FBS. Florida made it to the SEC Championship Game and Cotton Bowl that year, both of which ended in losses.
While Mayfield was brought in on a one-year contract, he had to compete with Trask throughout the preseason. Before Week 1, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles decided to move forward with Mayfield as the starter.
Trask had minimal playing time this season. By that, just two games, where he failed to complete his lone pass attempt. In his two years with the Buccaneers, Trask completed 3-of-10 pass attempts for 23 yards in three games.
If Mayfield were to exit the Wild Card game on Monday, then it would be Trask who enters in relief.
Kickoff is between the Buccaneers and Eagles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on ESPN.