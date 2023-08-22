Buccaneers post-Brady garbage-fest concludes with new starting QB
The Buccaneers have named their successor to Tom Brady at quarterback, whether that's something fans can feel assured in or not.
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the unenviable task that the New England Patriots had to go through after the 2019 season -- replace quarterback Tom Brady. After the Buccaneers were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, Brady announced his retirement for the second time, but this time it was for good. With that, Tampa Bay had to find a replacement to try and keep them afloat in a wide-open NFC South.
This offseason, the team signed former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Even after signing Mayfield, head coach Todd Bowles declared that he would compete with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask for the starter's role throughout the preseason. Even after the team's game against the New York Jets, Bowles continued to play coy when asked who would start in Week 1.
On Tuesday, Bowles announced that Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Buccaneers announce Baker Mayfield as Week 1 starting QB vs. Vikings
The Buccaneers going with the quarterback with starting experience isn't necessarily a shock. Trask has yet to start in an NFL game, as he sat behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert during his first two years with the team.
Mayfield started off the 2022 season with the Panthers, after he was traded by the Browns. In seven games, Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions, while completing 57.8 percent of his passes. The Panthers went 1-5 in Mayfield's six starts with the team. Mayfield was eventually benched by the team and waived.
The former 2018 first-overall pick was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams and played well under head coach Sean McVay for the final stretch of the season. Mayfield threw for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 63.6 completion percentage in five games.
Mayfield played in the team's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he recorded 63 passing yards and one touchdown while completing eight-of-nine pass attempts. Mayfield didn't play against the Jets this past weekend.
As for Trask, he played in both of the team's preseason games ahead of their finale. Against the Steelers, Trask completed 6-of-10 passes for 99 yards, while throwing one interception. Facing the Jets, Trask completed 20-of-28 pass attempts for 218 yards and one touchdown.
It wasn't the most anticipated quarterback competition this summer, but Buccaneers fans now know who will start under center for Week 1, and that's Mayfield.