Tom Brady’s pants sold for more than most cars
By Jake Beckman
The early summer of 2024 will be known for one thing, and one thing only: famous pants. During the PGA Championship, there was the $80 pair of pants worn by Officer Gillis that were “damaged beyond repair” and now former New England Patriots quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady’s pants have entered the zeitgeist.
The pants that Brady wore in his final game in the NFL sold for an astounding $89,100 at auction, according to Darren Rovell of Cllct Media. That’s the second-highest price tag for a pair of game-worn pants, only behind $90,000 for the pants legendary baseball player Babe Ruth wore in his final game.
Owning a pair of Tom Brady’s pants is cool, but so is a Corvette
Brady’s final game was the NFC Wild Card game on Jan. 16, 2023, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 31-14. It was a Monday night game played in Raymond James Stadium, with the Buccaneers holding the No. 4 seed in the NFC despite struggling to make it into the playoffs. Those struggles were highlighted in the game. Brady completed 35-of-66 targets for 351 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
Shortly after this game, Brady announced his retirement for the second time. He had retired after the 2021 season, when the Buccaneers were narrowly defeated in the Divisional Round against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Brady would notably un-retire around a month after his initial announcement.
Game-worn pants are a particularly gross thing to own. If it’s game-worn socks or cleats, you know the only sweat they had was foot sweat. Pants are a whole different beast.
If you have the disposable income to afford a pair of pants a player wore in a losing playoff game, then by all means, go for it… but just in case you were wondering, TrueCar.com says you can spend that money on a Beamer, an Audi, a Mercedes, or one of those new Corvettes that don’t look like Corvettes.
The pants were a relative bargain when comparing the price tag of $1.39 million for the jersey Brady wore in his final game.