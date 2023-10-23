Buckeye fans are livid over Kirk Herbstreit snubbing alma mater in his latest rankings
Kirk Herbstreit had the Buckeyes in the top five of his latest CFP rankings, but they weren't very high up there.
By Kristen Wong
Ohio State Buckeyes fans went off on ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit for his latest college football rankings. Herbstreit had the Buckeyes at No. 4 overall, which fans deemed much too low.
Herbstreit released his top-six rankings following Week 8. The teams are as follows: Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Washington, and Oregon.
Like many college football analysts, Herbstreit still had Michigan ranked No. 1 in America following a massive 49-0 beatdown of Michigan State. Georgia, another playoff favorite, was second.
The Buckeyes were not third but fourth despite beating No. 7 Penn State 20-12 this past weekend.
Buckeyes fans call Kirk Herbstreit a traitor for latest CFP rankings
Given Herbstreit's ties to OSU, Buckeyes fans expected more optimism. Herbstreit, an Ohio native, played for the Buckeyes during the John Cooper era and set a few records in his senior season when he finally became the go-to starter.
Herbstreit took notice of Ryan Day's squad taking down the Nittany Lions, but he didn't think they warranted a spot as high as the high-firing Seminoles or dominant Wolverines (who admittedly have yet to be truly tested this season).
The ESPN analyst had some complimentary things to say about the Buckeyes' defense heading into the Penn State matchup and predicted that OSU would suffocate the Lions on third downs in particular. He was right on the money about that -- Buckeyes fans are just a little disappointed he doesn't have a higher opinion of his alma mater.
The Buckeyes' November 25 game against Michigan will be the one to watch to see if Herbstreit's rankings prove accurate or not.