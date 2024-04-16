Bucks 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to put a rough end to the regular season behind them and make a run back to the NBA Finals. Here is the Bucks' full playoff schedule.
By Scott Rogust
What a year it has been for the Milwaukee Bucks. They entered the year on a high note after acquiring star Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers to pair alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. But then, drama entered the fold, with new head coach Adrian Griffin being fired midway through the season, despite leading the team to a 30-13 record. Doc Rivers stepped in, but it has been a mixed bag of results, going 17-19 since Griffin's firing.
The Bucks tumbled down the Eastern Conference standings and as if things couldn't get any worse, Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain that will sideline him for the start of the opening round of the playoffs.
With the regular season done, the Bucks now carry the No. 3 seed in the East. Their opponents are the No. 6 Indiana Pacers, who won't be an easy out of the playoffs. That task got much more difficult with Antetokounmpo out at the start of the round.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the Bucks' playoff schedule.
Bucks 2024 playoff schedule: Every game's date, start time, and TV channel
Here is what's scheduled as of this writing, Tuesday, Apr. 16:
- Game 1: vs. Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Apr. 21, TBD, TBD
The NBA will likely announce the tip-off time for Game 1 and the TV channel it will be broadcast near or after the conclusion of the Play-In Tournament. The Play-In Tournament, which determines the No. 7 and 8 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences, begins on Tuesday, Apr. 16, and concludes on Friday night, Apr. 19.
What is known thus far is that the opening game will be on Sunday, Apr. 21, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
We will update this page with more information on the start time and TV channel for every game in the first round series against the Pacers.