Bucks add veteran sharpshooter on buyout market to strengthen title push
The Milwaukee Bucks signed an old Doc Rivers favorite.
The Milwaukee Bucks made one small move at the trade deadline, acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Cameron Payne and a second-round pick. It addressed one obvious need — the Bucks need perimeter defense like a garbage disposal needs water — but it also reunited Doc Rivers with a former Los Angeles Clippers staple.
Now, the Bucks are adding another former Clipper and Doc Rivers disciple in Danilo Gallinari, who spent two seasons with Los Angeles from 2017-19. Gallinari was previously acquired by the Detroit Pistons in a January trade, but he was waived after six games with his latest team.
Gallinari spoke with multiple contenders, including the Clippers, Cavaliers, and Bulls (lol) before landing with Milwaukee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. He joins the Bucks with a chance to carve out a "strong role" under his former coach.
Bucks add bench scoring with Danilo Gallinari signing
In 32 games between the Washington Wizards and Pistons this season, Gallinari averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on .451/.355/.850 splits in 14.8 minutes. His circumstances change drastically with a contender — especially a contender coached by Doc Rivers, who loves to play his familiar vets — but still, it's wise to temper expectations. Gallinari has not meaningfully contributed to a winner in quite some time. He missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL
Gallo's reputation is undeniable, and to some extent, it still holds up. He's an ultra-skilled, 6-foot-10 wing capable of scorching nets from 3-point range. That said, Gallo has lost more than a step on defense, and the Bucks' persistent lack of stops is an ongoing narrative. The defense has shaped up under Rivers, but Gallinari cannot defend in space and he's a risky proposition in the small-ball five position.
The Bucks continue to receive solid minutes from Bobby Portis Jr. anyway, so Gallinari will be battling for minutes on the wing with Jae Crowder and MarJon Beauchamp. Of note, Rivers has completely abandoned Milwaukee's youth — Beauchamp, as well as promising rookie Andre Jackson Jr. — and Gallinari's arrival further dooms those below the age of 25. Both Beauchamp and Jackson are better players than Gallo at this point so that merits consideration when trying to analyze the value of this particular move.
That said, Gallinari is still a tall, stretchy wing who can open up driving lanes for the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. There are certainly worse outcomes than stationing Gallinari on the perimeter in lineups that insulate him defensively. Brook Lopez and Giannis are two of the NBA's best help defenders. The Bucks can try their best to hide Gallinari on defense while milking his 3-point shooting for all its worth on the other end. Milwaukee's second unit has struggled to score all season, and trading Payne for Beverley did not help in that department. Gallo is not without upside.
Expect Rivers to give the 35-year-old every chance to carve out a role. And, in Gallo's defense, he has been stuck on rebuilds the past two years. Maybe in a new situation, with a half-decent team around him, he can unearth some of that old magic.