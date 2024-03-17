Is Khris Middleton playing today? Latest Bucks injury update vs. Suns
The Bucks have been playing a lot better as of late and may be getting back one of their starters.
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing much better since the All-Star Break and could be set to get a key veteran back.
The Bucks are trying to keep some distance between themselves and the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the fading New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-24 record. The squad is adjusting to a new coach in Doc Rivers without one of their top veterans.
The Bucks have been missing Khris Middleton due to a left knee injury he suffered against the Suns in early February. Middleton has been dealing with knee injuries since the first round of the 2022 playoffs where he sprained his MCL injury against the Bulls.
With an injury that has certainly had its aftereffects, will Middleton be able to return despite this recent setback?
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton set to return vs. Suns
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Middleton is planning "to make his return" against the Suns in a primetime matchup on ESPN.
Based on the report from Wojnarowski, it's hard to see a world in which Middleton can play his regular minutes for the squad. The veteran will likely be playing on a restricted minutes basis for the next couple of games as he tries to recover from this recent injury.
The Bucks will likely try to start Middleton in order to adjust to when he will be off his minutes restriction. This means that the wing will probably be missing key parts of the second or third quarter in order to make sure that he is able to play his regular stretch in the first quarter.
His fourth quarter minutes will most likely depend on how Middleton looks early in his return. At the end of the day, it's looking increasingly likely that Middleton will play in their upcoming game against the Suns.