Bucks get the best possible Khris Middleton update they could've hoped for
By Curt Bishop
Khris Middleton missed significant time this past season after suffering a severe ankle sprain in a game against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 6. The Milwaukee Bucks star attempted a jumper and landed on Kevin Durant's foot, which caused the sprain. He tried to play through it, but couldn't.
"I can't think of an ankle sprain I've had this bad like this," Middelton said after suffering the injury. "I mean, after it happened, I tried to play, run it off a little bit, see if it was going to loosen up or whatever. Just didn't. Didn't feel comfortable.
Middleton underwent surgery after the playoffs and later had a minor arthroscopic procedure in June to clean up lingering tissue. Fortunately, Middleton is walking normally without any discomfort, and according to Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic, he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Khris Middleton recovering well, expected to be ready for start of season
This is good news for Middleton and the Bucks. Milwaukee was without Middleton for quite some time. He performed well in the postseason upon his return, but wasn't at full strength. Fortunately, he appears to be making solid progress and should be good to go for the season.
The 32-year-old was limited to just 55 games this season. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from field goal range and 38.1 from three-point range. He has been a mainstay with the Bucks since joining the team in 2013.
But having him at full strength should give the Bucks a major boost as they try to bounce back from their early playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. He won a ring with the Bucks back in 2021 and has three All-Star selections to his name. The Bucks should be a force in the Eastern Conference with Middleton, Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in their starting lineup.
The procedures performed on Middleton's ankle appear to have worked. He's already begun to do some light court work, which has him on track to be ready for the season.