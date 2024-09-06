Bucks make hilarious Kevin Durant joke about ending to Chiefs-Ravens game
The Baltimore Ravens opened the 2024 season in Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs looking for revenge. The Chiefs had knocked the Ravens out in last season's AFC Championship Game, so the Ravens were hoping to hand them a loss on ring night. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be.
The Ravens were in it the entire way, and it appeared that they had pulled off a miraculous comeback only to have what would've been a potential game-winning touchdown waved off as Isaiah Likely's toe was outside of the end zone.
The catch was initially ruled a touchdown on the field, but was overturned after review. He was indeed ruled out by the slightest of margins. As rare as a finish like this is to see, it's not unlike anything we've seen before in professional sports. In fact, the Milwaukee Bucks were quick to point out a comparable finish on X.
Bucks were quick to troll Ravens after devastating loss to Chiefs
As the Bucks noted, sports can sometimes be a game of inches. Had Likely's foot been just a bit smaller or he landed in a slightly different spot, the Ravens might've won that game. Instead, the Chiefs are 1-0, and the Ravens were dealt an immediate devastating blow to kick off their 2024 season.
The Bucks would know that sports can be a game of inches more than any other team based on recent events involving Kevin Durant.
Back when Durant played on the Brooklyn Nets, he willed the team to a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Bucks without Kyrie Irving and with an injured James Harden. Durant carried the Nets all game, and it looked like he hit the shot that would send Brooklyn to the Eastern Conference Finals. The TNT broadcast sure thought he had made that shot from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately, Durant's ridiculous shot was ruled a two-pointer, as his foot was on the line. Had his shoe size been a bit smaller, Brooklyn would've made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, and who knows what would've happened the rest of that postseason and with the Nets franchise.
"My big ass foot stepped on the line," Durant told reporters after the game. "I just saw how close I was to ending their season with that shot."
Brooklyn's Big 3 featuring Durant, Irving, and Harden is seen as one of the biggest failed experiments in NBA history, but they were inches away from potentially flipping that script.
This Ravens loss isn't nearly as big of a deal considering it's a regular season game, but it's just the latest reminder, again, that sports are a game of inches, and so much can change. Hopefully for Baltimore's sake, what's to come is more favorable than what transpired in Brooklyn.