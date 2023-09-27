Projected Bucks starting lineup after Damian Lillard trade
The Bucks made a blockbuster trade to get Damian Lillard and here is their updated roster going into the 2023-24 season
The Milwaukee Bucks now have Damian Lillard on the roster alongside Giannis Antetokounpo and Khris Middleton.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Bucks have traded for Damian Lillard in a three team trade, sending Jrue Holiday, 2029 unprotected first round pick, and unprotected swap rights in 2028 and 2028 to the Portland TrailBlazers and Grayson Allen to the Suns.
The Bucks unquestionably have two superstars, an all-star and a Defensive player of the Year candidate.
Here is what the Bucks starting lineup will look now after adding Damian Lillard.
Bucks Roster: Projected starting lineup after Damian Lillard trade
- PG: Damian Lillard
- SG: Malik Beasley or Pat Connaughton
- SF: Khris Middleton
- PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- C: Brook Lopez
The Bucks have four positions that are unquestionably set in stone for the start of the 2023-24 season. Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez are going to be four of the five starters. The shooting guard position is up for grabs.
The starting shooting guard for the last two seasons for the Bucks was Grayson Allen, who was traded to the Suns in this deal. Now that the spot is open, the Bucks are going to have competition between Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton and Marjon Beauchamp.
The Bucks are going to either go with Malik Beasley because he is a great shooter or Pat Connaughton because he can defend well.
Most importantly, the Bucks didn't lose their depth. Despite Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen being two starters and great defenders, having Lillard will make up for both of them. They still have two DPOY candidates in Giannis and Lopez so their defense won't take as much of a hit. They still have a great bench and a great third star in Khris Middleton.
Milwaukee have put them in a prime spot to win a champinoship in 2024.