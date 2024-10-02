Bucs bring in familiar face for Baker Mayfield that will only make Tampa more dangerous
By Quinn Everts
It's not often you can pluck a wide receiver with over 4100 career receiving yards off the street in October, but that's essentially what Tampa Bay did by adding Sterling Shepard — the longtime New York Giant — to its active roster on Tuesday. Shepard caught three passes from Baker Mayfield on Sunday in Tampa's win over Philadelphia and now gets a permanent spot on the team's active roster.
A reliable target in New York for years, Shepard caught 23 touchdowns as a Giant, but injuries plagued his last few seasons in the Meadowlands, limiting his on-field production. Shepard's best season was 2018, when he caught 66 passes for 872 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Sterling Shepard joins Mike Evans, Chris Godwin in Bucs receiving room
Tampa Bay's wide receivers room is about as consistent as they come. Both of the team's top targets, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, have spent their whole careers in Tampa Bay. Evans was drafted by the Bucs in 2014, and Godwin in 2017. Together, the duo has combined for nearly 20,000 receiving yards, a pretty stunning string of consistent production that you don't see often in the NFL.
Outside of those two, though, Tampa Bay is relatively thin at wide receiver. Running back Rachaad White is Tampa's third-leading receiver, a spot Shepard might be able to occupy. And with Baker Mayfield's propensity to spread the love to multiple targets, Shepard could be in store for a bigger workload than it appears. Plus, Mayfield pushed for Shepard to sign with the Bucs originally, before the season even started, so the two clearly have a good relationship.
Mayfield, Shepard reunite nearly a decade later
If your brain is broken by the fact that Baker Mayfield and Sterling Shepard played college football together, you're not alone — but it's true! Shepard caught 88 passes from Mayfield in 2015 when the duo played together for one season at Oklahoma. Now reunited, Mayfield talked about what Shepard brings to Tampa's offense.
"He brings a little juice," Mayfield said of his "longtime friend" Shepard.