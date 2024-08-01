Bucs make Tristan Wirfs NFL’s highest-paid OT: Contract details, grade
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shattered all expectations last season, winning the NFC South without Tom Brady and even upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. As exciting as last season was for Bucs fans, the question of how sustainable this success would be was a real one.
Not only did the Bucs have to pay free agents like Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, but they had some extension candidates as well. The odds might've been stacked against them, but the Bucs were able to re-sign both Mayfield and Evans while still completing a couple of major extensions.
The first one saw GM Jason Licht make Antoine Winfield Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Now, keeping up with the highest-paid trend, the Bucs have reportedly made Tristan Wirfs the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
Tristan Wirfs contract details, grade: Buccaneers make three-time Pro Bowler highest-paid OT in NFL history
As ESPN's Adam Schefter notes, the terms of the deal are obviously quite substantial. Wirfs and the Bucs have agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $140.63 million, keeping him in Tampa Bay through the 2029 campaign.
The deal reportedly gives Wirfs over $88 million in guarantees as well.
The terms of this deal come as little surprise when taking into account how NFL contracts work. Penei Sewell set the record initially when he inked a four-year extension with the Detroit Lions worth $112 million with $85 million guaranteed earlier this offseason. Wirfs got around the same AAV and guaranteed money plus an extra year to take the title of highest-paid tackle.
Wirfs, as was the case with Sewell, deserves this deal. He has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL since being taken with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. He has made three Pro Bowl appearances, made the First-Team All-Pro in 2021, and played a huge role in Tampa Bay's recent Super Bowl win.
Not only is Wirfs just 25 years old, but he has missed only four games in his career so far, proving to be incredibly durable. He has proven he can provide value at both tackle spots, and will be protecting Mayfield's blindside for years to come.
The Bucs didn't get Wirfs back on some sort of value contract, but they got him to sign the dotted line, which is the important thing at the end of the day. Getting the deal done without distraction is enough to give them a very high grade for this deal.