Lions lock-in Penei Sewell on same day as Amon-Ra St. Brown: Contract details, grade
The Detroit Lions have knocked out two birds with one stone, signing All-Pro teammates Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown to lucrative long-term contract extensions on the same day.
By Lior Lampert
It has been a busy day for the Detroit Lions, who broke the bank earlier to ensure All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown remains with the team for the foreseeable future. That was a smart move, considering the team's Super Bowl contention window is wide open.
The Lions are on the rise and becoming a fan favorite in the NFL. As it turns out, they weren't done making moves to retain key members of their roster.
Only hours later, they do the same for teammate and star tackle Penei Sewell, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Sewell and the Lions have reached an agreement on a four-year, $112 million deal (including $85 million in guaranteed money), making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league, as Garafolo points out. And he will average a whopping $30 million annually during the first three seasons of his new contract, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
Detroit has committed roughly a quarter of a billion dollars to Sewell and Brown on the same day, securing the roster spots of their franchise cornerstones.
Since being selected by the Lions with No. 7 overall of the 2021 NFL Draft, Sewell has established himself as arguably the premier tackle in football, finishing as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded tackle in 2023 en route to earning All-Pro First Team honors alongside Brown.
The stud offensive lineman has appeared in all but one contest throughout his three-year pro career, logging a 100 percent snap rate across all three seasons, trailing only Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller in total snaps this past season (1,178).
A proven, every-down commodity who can not only play but thrive in either tackle position entering his age-24 campaign, signing a franchise pillar like Sewell to a lucrative long-term extension is a no-brainer move, especially as the Lions look to continue building a culture and maintain continuity around head coach Dan Campbell.
With Sewell and Brown now locked in as core members of the Lions franchise, all eyes turn to quarterback Jared Goff and his looming extension. But Detroit appears to be confident in what they have in the building if their spending spree on Wednesday is any indication.
Lions contract grade: A