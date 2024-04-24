Lions break the bank to keep Amon-Ra St. Brown: Contract details, grade
The Detroit Lions have signed top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a lucrative contract extension.
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions are making all the right moves. Yes, that's a sentence I never thought I would type in my lifetime.
The Lions are fresh off an NFC Championship appearance. As they try to keep their young core intact, Brad Holmes has signed one of the best wide receivers in the NFL to a contract extension. Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't going anywhere, as the Lions have signed the 24-year-old to a new four-year deal.
St. Brown is one of the best route runners in the NFL and pairs perfectly with quarterback Jared Goff, who is due a new deal of his own soon enough. St. Brown had the best year of his career in 2023, catching 119 passes for over 1,500 yards receiving. Were it not for Calvin Johnson, St. Brown's statistics would rank among the best in franchise history.
Amon-Ra St. Brown contract details with Lions
The Lions made St. Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with a four-year, $120 million deal. While that sounds like a lot of money, St. Brown is a key cog in Detroit's offense. Also, his 'record deal' will only stand for so long, as Justin Jefferson is due an extension of his own in the coming months. $77 million of St. Brown's contract is guaranteed.
Amon-Ra St. Brown contract grade: Lions made the right call
The Lions signed St. Brown at the perfect time. The price for star wide receivers is about to go way up, as Justin Jefferson is due an extension any minute now. Whether they want to or not, the Vikings will make Jefferson the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, in part because he's the most-talent player at his position.
St. Brown is a fantastic route runner and one of the better overall receivers in the league. The stats back him up. Assuming Detroit can also keep Goff around long term, as well, they should remain in contention for years to come.