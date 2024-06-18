Budding WNBA star Cameron Brink carried off court after serious-looking injury
Cameron Brink, one of the brightest young stars in the WNBA and a Rookie of the Year candidate, suffered a serious-looking knee injury on Tuesday and had to be carried off the court by Los Angeles Sparks trainers.
The star forward was driving to the basket against the Connecticut Sun when she lost her footing and tumbled to the ground. She stayed down clearly in pain before teammates helped her up. After hobbling to the sideline with what looked like a knee injury, two Sparks trainers hoisted her off her feet.
We don't know the extent of Brink's injury but it didn't look good in the moment.
Cameron Brink's stellar rookie season is in danger with injury
Brink seemed to adjust to the rigors of the WNBA as quickly as any other rookie in this star-studded class. She has established herself as a formidable defender beneath the basket, averaging 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. On the offensive end, she is averaging 8.1 points with 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
The early showing from Brink has put her firmly in the race for WNBA Rookie of the Year, though an injury would obviously get in the way of staying in that race.
It's a shame to see any player go down injured but especially one who has helped make the WNBA as popular as ever. The hope now is that whatever injury Brink suffered is as minor as possible. WNBA fans around the league can all agree, it would be devastating if Brink missed the rest of the season. Unfortunately, the early impression of that injury leaves that possibility on the table.
The Sparks drafted Brink with the No. 2 pick behind Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Draft. She had made her name as the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year at Stanford. A unanimous 2024 All-American, Brink also contributed to Stanford's 2021 national title run while making the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.