Buffalo Bills Taylor Swift food: What dishes is Highmark Stadium offering?
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for Taylor Swift in the best way possible -- with personalized dishes at Highmark Stadium.
By Mark Powell
While it's unclear if Taylor Swift will be attending the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills to root on Travis Kelce, the home team has encouraged the pop star to do so with personalized dishes. Yes, really.
An educated guess would assume that Swift will be at the game. It's a postseason matchup, of course, and she and Kelce have grown closer by the week. In fact, Swift not attending would be rather surprising, as she's made a tremendous effort to support Kelce the last few weeks, even flying to road games rather than just showing up at Arrowhead when the time is right.
Buffalo Bills Taylor Swift food: What dishes is Highmark Stadium offering?
To the Bills credit, they welcome the Swifties with open arms. Buffalo's Highmark Stadium will celebrate the potential Swift appearance with Taylor-inspired dishes. Want a side with just a dash of passive-aggressive behavior? Well, order the 'Bad Blood' waffle fries. How about a capable Mexican dish that doesn't weight down your stomach? Oh, Highmark Stadium has you covered with the 'Karma' Quesadilla.
The Bills were able to put their rivalry with Kansas City aside to welcome Swift with open arms. Perhaps they know something we don't (as in whether she will attend or not).
Buffalo swiftly defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, while the Chiefs took care of business against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead. While Kansas City is a far friendlier environment for Swift given she is rooting for No. 87 in red, Buffalo has put their best foot forward.
The Bills are favored to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions, but just barely. The Chiefs have seemingly taken a step back this season offensively, as their wide receiver corps hasn't lived up to the hype. Kelce himself has been the only weapon Mahomes can trust on a consistent basis.