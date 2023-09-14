Buffs by 40: Deion Sanders determined to humiliate Colorado State after coach's comments
Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell made the giant mistake of taking a shot at Deion Sanders and now Colorado is taking it personal.
Deion Sanders has been at Colorado very long, so opposing coaches may not realize this yet, but there's one big rule to follow before playing the Buffaloes:
Do not give Coach Prime any bulletin board material.
Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell stepped on that landmine this week with comments that were pretty clearly a shot at Sanders.
"I sat down with ESPN today. I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me," Norvell said on his radio show.
Well, Sanders has had the chance to respond and it's clear the Buffaloes are going to use those words to fuel them against Colorado State just like they did against Wisconsin.
Deion Sanders responds to Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell
"Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday," Sanders said to his team. "But when they give us ammunition. They done mess around and made it what?"
"Personal," the players filled in the gap.
"It's personal," was the rallying cry Sanders used against Nebraska because of comments made by Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule. We all saw how that turned out in a 36-14 victory for the Buffs. Norvell clearly didn't learn from that one.
Colorado was already a 23-point favorite over the Rams, who lost their season opener to Washington, 50-24. After all this, it really feels like the Buffaloes are going to put up 40 on their in-state rivals.
Poking the bear has consequences and Colorado has teeth now.