We’ve All Been There: Bulls broadcast embarrassingly falls for fake Woj Tweet live
For anyone who fell for the fake Woj bomb about Derrick Rose's retirement, you aren't the only one. The Chicago Bulls broadcast team got fooled.
By Lior Lampert
In a time where all it takes for verification on Twitter (formerly known as X) is paying a monthly subscription, it can be hard to decipher real sports news outlets from fake pages intended to copy them.
We’ve all gotten fooled by one of the many burner social media accounts out there, with the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast duo of Stacey King and Adam Amin falling for a fake report about former franchise point guard Derrick Rose retiring, sharing the news during the television broadcast of Saturday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
Bulls broadcast falls for fake Woj bomb about Derrick Rose retirement
Early in the first quarter, the broadcasters brought up what they believed to be an announcement from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski regarding Rose’s alleged decision to call it a career. However, the information came from an account impersonating the Senior NBA insider, making it an illegitimate source.
The post King and Amin referenced came from a Twitter/X account with the username @wojdespn, but they weren’t the only ones to take the bait – the post has 4.8 million views, 78,000 likes, 14,000 reposts, 1,100 comments, 1,100 bookmarks, and counting.
“It is out on the internet,” King said during the broadcast, but not everything you see or hear online is true, as evidenced by Rose’s “retirement.”
Rose, who became the youngest player in NBA history to win MVP in 2011 at 22 years old as a member of the Bulls, is not retired and an active member of the Memphis Grizzlies. He enjoyed the height of his career in Chicago, so when he makes the choice to stop playing, the franchise will most likely honor him.
While D-Rose is not officially retired yet, his role in Memphis has been minimal in his age-35 season, so maybe he’ll consider walking away during the offseason. However, he is under contract for the 2024-25 campaign.