Bulls injury updates keep fans heads spinning with new Alex Caruso news
Chicago Bulls fans are experiencing a roller coaster of emotions leading up to their upcoming game versus the Miami Heat with the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference on the line as they await final word on the injured Alex Caruso.
By Lior Lampert
After initial injury news regarding two-way combo guard Alex Caruso put a damper on the Chicago Bulls' NBA Play-In Tournament victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday to keep their season and hopes of securing the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference alive, the latest update will have fans spinning, albeit a positive development.
ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that Caruson suffered a "significant" left ankle sprain after colliding with teammate Andre Drummond at half court early in the second quarter of the ball game:
Wojnarowski added that the severity of the issue put Caruso's availability for the play-in game versus the Miami Heat on Friday for the final playoff spot in the East "in doubt."
However, it seems that there is more optimism surrounding the status of the 2022-23 All-Defensive First Team guard for Friday's meeting in South Beach based on the follow-up information Wojnarowski has since provided us with.
Bulls fans can't keep up with the rapidly-changing Alex Caruso injury news after latest update
Caruso's ankle has shown "reduced swelling" in his left ankle since the team's initial evaluation and prognosis, per Wojnarowski, giving him a chance to suit up. He will "likely" be a game-time decision.
Bulls fans should feel relieved to hear Caruso, their best perimeter defender and one of their most impactful players, can potentially play on Friday after seeing how much pain he appeared to be in. However, the constant back-and-forth regarding his status has to be gut-wrenching.
Caruso has been a vital piece of Chicago's rotation and a critical contributor to them reaching the play-in and having an opportunity to make the playoffs despite All-Star guard Zach LaVine missing much of the year due to a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. He has averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game with .468/.408/.760 shooting splits this season.
Before departing with his injury, Caruso recorded six points (two-for-three from the field), two rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes.
Chicago's matchup against Miami for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference takes place on Friday, Apr. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.