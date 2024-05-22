Bulls owner reportedly takes deliciously petty measure to keep LeBron James from catching Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan has the reputation of being the most ruthless competitor to ever play in the NBA, and if recent reports are to be believed, his former employer isn't far behind.
According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, it's an open secret in NBA circles that Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf won't trade with the Los Angeles Lakers so as not to help LeBron James in his quest to catch Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all-time.
As someone whose favorite skit from Chappelle's Show is "The Player Hater's Ball," this is just an amazing rumor, whether it's true or not. Did Jerry Reinsdorf really call in a bomb threat to the Special Olympics? You be the judge.
Jerry Reinsdorf's reported refusal to help LeBron James is legendary, no matter which side of the LeBron-MJ debate you support
The debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James has been tired for years now. Much like today's political landscape, the back-and-forth has become pointless as both sides dig in their heels, assured of their rightness. Everyone is well past the point of ever changing their minds.
MJ is 6-0 in the Finals!
LeBron is the all-time scoring leader!
Jordan beat the Bad Boy Pistons and Magic's Lakers!
LBJ came back from 3-1 to beat the Steph and the Warriors!
Jordan has the flu game and one of the clutchest shots of all-time!
LeBron has the best defensive play of all-time!
Blah blah blah blah blah. I'm exhausted just typing that. This Jerry Reinsdorf story, though, is the kind of thing that has my full support, a level of player hating that we just don't see much of in today's world of jersey exchanges and pregame hugs and jokes from players on opposing teams. Reinsdorf's refusal to help LeBron burnish his legacy will enrage everyone that sides with King James as the GOAT, while causing Jordan supporters and Bulls fans to die of laughter, even if a single tear rolls down their cheek as they realize that Reinsdorf is spiting the current version of his team to protect the legacy of the old one.
Chicago had multiple assets this past season, including DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, which could have interested many potential playoff teams, with the always-active Lakers near the top of that list. Dealing DeRozan, who is now an unrestricted free agent, and Caruso, who has just one year left on his current contract, for draft picks and developmental prospects would have made a lot of sense for the Bulls, who have languished in NBA purgatory for 10 years: too good to get a high draft pick, and too bad to make any noise in the playoffs, if they even make it there. Instead, Chicago pressed on without making any major changes, eventually finishing the year ninth in the East with a 39-43 record before being eliminated in the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat.
The Lakers weren't much better than the Bulls in the standings, but life is much tougher in the Western Conference. They were clearly a superior team to Chicago, and thanks to the presence of LeBron and Anthony Davis, were not nearly so far removed from championship contention. L.A. did emerge from the Play-In Tournament before falling to the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Round 1, but it's fair to wonder what they could have done with a scorer like DeRozan to complement LeBron and AD, or a defensive stopper like Caruso back on the team to stop Jamal Murray from killing them with two late game-winners.
Instead, the Lakers bowed out meekly yet again in the postseason, and LeBron James' brilliant career inched another step closer to its final resting place, where, barring something drastic happening, he will finish with four rings, two fewer than Jordan.
Reinsdorf has received his share of criticism over the years for not keeping the Bulls dynasty together for longer, but this move has to endear him to Bulls fans at least a bit. We'll see this offseason if the Bulls are able to bring DeRozan back, or if they let him walk while trading away Caruso, Nikola Vucevic (who has two years left on his deal), and the albatross that is Zach Levine's contract to start fresh with a rejuvenated Coby White and a much younger roster. More likely, Chicago will just run it back for another ~.500 finish and an appearance in the Play-In Tournament. If there are deals to be made, though, don't count on LeBron and the Lakers being involved. Hate hate hate hate hate.