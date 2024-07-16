Bulls rookie sounded like a super-villain ahead of Summer League debut
First-round pick Matas Buzelis' of the Chicago Bulls goals are plain and simple. He wants to win. When Buzelis is on the court, he becomes a different person.
While speaking to the "Bulls Talk Podcast," Buzelis said his goals at the Summer League is to win. But Buzelis let it be known that he's not looking to make friends on the opposing team, even if it's only exhibition games.
“When I’m on the court, I want to kill you,” Buzelis said on Bulls Talk, h/t NBC Sports Chicago.
As the conversation went on Buzelis showed his competitive side when it comes to basketball. He has a competitive edge that explains his reputation of being an elite trash talker.
Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis embraces villain-role in Summer League
Growing up, Buzelis watched the Bulls in the Derrick Rose-led era. He learned that leading a team in the point guard position can lead to more than just scrappy wins; it can also lead to banners on the balconies. The hometown hero is already becoming an early fan favorite.
The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the G League Ignite last season. He boldly chose the NBA's program instead of heading off to a college basketball program. In the G League, he showed how he is a playmaker with unique athleticism for his size. While he did miss three months of the season with ankle injuries, he returned looking even better on the court.
After his one season for the Ignite, he earned the spot as a top prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft.
So far in the NBA Summer League Buzelis has been showing exactly what he was drafted for. In the first game, he dropped 15 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Also leading the Bulls to a victory in the first game in Vegas.
But the second game was the rookie's best while the team struggled. Chicago finished shooting 38 percent from the field with 17 turnovers in an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the outcome of the game, Buzelis finished with a game-high 28 points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Buzelis shot 4-for-8 from long range, which was a significant improvement considering he shot only 27.3 percent of his 3.4 attempts per game during the G-League regular season last year. During Sunday's game, he showed a sense of urgency on the court. He crashes the boards, hustles, and is always looking to cut to the basket or find the fastest cutter.
His ambition is undeniable. He can shoot three-pointers, hit floaters, throw lobs, catch-and-shoot, and even throw a nasty poster slam.
The Chicago hometown hero is looking to win at all costs.