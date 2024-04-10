Bulls season hits a cavernous new low as Andre Drummond attempts dunk on own teammate
One of the most bizarre moments of the season ended with two Chicago Bulls players attempting to dunk the ball at the same time.
By Kinnu Singh
What more could you expect from a matchup featuring two of the most star-crossed franchises in the NBA?
Just one night after "One Shining Moment" highlighted the magical moments of March Madness, the Chicago Bulls blessed basketball fans the lowlight of the season. Chicago's "One Depressing Moment" sequence occurred at the beginning of the second quarter against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Chicago Bulls provide fans with worst play of the season
With Chicago trailing by 7 points, center Andre Drummond poked the ball free at the wing to create a wide-open fast break opportunity for forward Torrey Craig. Craig inexplicably decided to throw the ball off the backboard to himself for a flashy finish.
Drummond, who was trailing Craig, appeared to believe that the alley-oop opportunity was meant for him, perhaps as a well-deserved reward for the steal. The Bulls' center attempted to dunk the ball at the same time as Craig, which resulted in both teammates colliding.
They both missed the dunk, of course. Craig hit the court, Drummond landed on his feet, and the ball bounced into the hands of Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
To make matters worse, Drummond raced down the court and immediately twisted his ankle after stepping on the foot of Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein. He appeared to be in severe pain and laid on the court for an extended period of time. He returned to the locker room in a wheelchair.
The Knicks are having their best season in the last 11 years, despite key injuries. While they still have a chance to finish as high as second in the Eastern Conference, the loss of Julius Randle will undoubtedly hurt their chances of making a playoff run.
The Bulls have been on the edge of playoff contention throughout the season, but they haven't been a legitimate threat since Derrick Rose's prime. The longer they keep making these type of plays, the longer their fans will have to keep reminiscing about the good old days.